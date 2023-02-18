LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

USFL cheerleader tryout registration opens Sunday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, February 19 and Sunday, February 26, the USFL will be hosting cheerleading tryouts for the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers.

Tryouts are Sunday, February 19 at 1:15 pm and Sunday, February 26 at 1:15 pm at the Magnolia Room at Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Tryout attire is a fitted tank top/shirt and short/skort and athletic shoes. Applicants must come “gameday” ready upon arrival. Hair should be down and curly/fixed or half up/half down with gameday makeup.

The requirements for the tryouts are as follows: Must be 18 years or older at the time of tryouts, attend all practices and other related events April 1 – June 18, 2023, with a minimum 8-game commitment (10 total games), have dance and/or cheer experience and have reliable means of transportation.

Applications can be filled out at this link: USFLgameday.com/cheer.

Virtual submissions are also accepted, and they must be emailed to cheer@usflgameday.com by noon on Friday, February 24.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spire Energy employee scam exposed
Warning to customers from Spire
First Alert Weather 9p 2-16-23
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain continues overnight, colder for Friday
generic crash
Woman killed in car crash on I-65 SB
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Georgia man killed in wreck on I-459 SB at Liberty Parkway
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat

Latest News

Why are car tag prices up this year?
Why are Alabama car tag prices so high this year?
Why are car tag prices up this year?
Why are car tag prices up this year?
Daniel Wadham
Family of CWO 3 Daniel Wadham remembers fallen guardsman
Fultondale PD hires first Spanish-speaking officer
Fultondale PD hires first Spanish-speaking officer