USFL cheerleader tryout registration opens Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, February 19 and Sunday, February 26, the USFL will be hosting cheerleading tryouts for the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers.

Tryouts are Sunday, February 19 at 1:15 pm and Sunday, February 26 at 1:15 pm at the Magnolia Room at Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Tryout attire is a fitted tank top/shirt and short/skort and athletic shoes. Applicants must come “gameday” ready upon arrival. Hair should be down and curly/fixed or half up/half down with gameday makeup.

The requirements for the tryouts are as follows: Must be 18 years or older at the time of tryouts, attend all practices and other related events April 1 – June 18, 2023, with a minimum 8-game commitment (10 total games), have dance and/or cheer experience and have reliable means of transportation.

Applications can be filled out at this link: USFLgameday.com/cheer.

Virtual submissions are also accepted, and they must be emailed to cheer@usflgameday.com by noon on Friday, February 24.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.