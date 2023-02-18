Union sends negotiation letter to Warrior Met Coal to get miners back to work

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A miners union sent a letter this week to push negotiations and get their employees back to work at the Warrior Met Coal Mine. The miners have been on strike for almost two years now in Tuscaloosa County.

A union representative says miners with Warrior Met Coal have been on an unfair labor practice strike for 689 days now. Larry Spencer, the International VP for United Mine Workers of America District 20, says it’s the longest strike he knows about in Alabama.

It all started back in 2021 when workers walked off the job in hopes of better pay and benefits. Nearly two years later and negotiations are unmoving. Spencer says this is the main reason for that new letter sent on Thursday: to change their strategy.

The letter says miners would be available to report back to work March 2 if the company agrees to pay the workers their salary from 2016.

“Look back at 2001 when Number 5 mine exploded,” said Spencer. “That shows you how dangerous these jobs are. We just mainly want people to understand we aren’t asking for something ridiculous. We’re asking to be compensated for our work.”

WBRC FOX6 reached out Warrior Met Coal for comment but have not received a response as of Friday night.

Spencer says the company has also not responded to the letter yet but they have five business days to do so.

