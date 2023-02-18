LawCall
Rising Star: Grant Stubbs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Grant Stubbs!

Grant is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School with a 4.02 GPA. He is team captain and leading scorer for Varsity Basketball, and holds leadership positions in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club and Skills USA. In addition, he volunteers in the community through youth basketball camps and his church.

Grant, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

