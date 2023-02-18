Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Grant Stubbs!

Grant is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School with a 4.02 GPA. He is team captain and leading scorer for Varsity Basketball, and holds leadership positions in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club and Skills USA. In addition, he volunteers in the community through youth basketball camps and his church.

Grant, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

