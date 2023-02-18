Jefferson County District Attorney creates domestic violence unit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is trying to combat domestic violence while putting an emphasis on protecting victims and prosecuting offenders. It’s all part of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s new domestic violence unit.

The DA’s office says domestic violence is a serious crime that hurts families and communities every year and sometimes the absolute worst happens.

District Attorney Danny Carr says recent data proves the connection between domestic violence and homicide.

“In 2021, 74% of known homicide offenders in Jefferson County had a history of domestic violence,” he said. “They have either been accused of it, charged with it, convicted of it, or something as it relates to a domestic violence act.”

Carr says this statistic shows something more needed to be done.

“We’ve put something in place where we can make better cases, where we can work more closely with our community partners to make sure that we have resources for survivors and victims of domestic violence, right?” he said. “But at the same time, be able to hold the offender accountable.”

The domestic violence unit was created several months ago and US Attorney Prim Escalona’s office is helping with federal prosecutions.

“We know that Jefferson County’s murder rate and homicide rate is going in the wrong direction,” she said. “So one way to turn that around is to look at things that happen before it reaches that point so we want to intervene at the earliest stage.”

Escalona says the key is to stop if before, not just prosecute after.

“In some of these incidents, it’s truly a matter of life and death,” said Carr. “We try to make sure we label individuals as high risk based on warning signs whether it’s a strangulation, prior-strangulation, whether they have access to weapons... also create a mechanism where we can make sure that we follow up once an individual is convicted of domestic violence.”

The DA says they want to hold people accountable while making sure victims know they aren’t in this alone. If you are living in a violent home, Danny Carr recommends calling law enforcement and the district attorney’s office for help.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.