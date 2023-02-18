Fultondale Police Department hires first Spanish-speaking officer

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - In what is a big first for the City of Fultondale, the police department just hired its first bi-lingual officer, fulfilling a huge need for the growing Spanish-speaking population.

Being the voice of an entire community can carry a huge responsibility and Fultondale’s newest recruit said it’s a way to make this community more inclusive.

“A little bit of an exciting day. I mean, I didn’t expect all of this, but I mean, it’s going good.”

Modest words from Lisa Bartels who joins the Fultondale Police Department as its first Spanish-speaking officer.

“I didn’t realize I was the fist, but it feels good,” Bartels said. “It feels good that I can come to a city that’s obviously growing in that population of Hispanic, Spanish-speaking folks. It feels good. It really does.”

Officer Bartels brings more than 20 years of experience to the job with most of her time spent with Jefferson County.

But she’s happy to have a new home with the Fultondale Police Department saying this is where she plans to retire.

Chief Marcel Walker calling her an asset to the department.

“A lot of crimes go untold to us because of the language barrier. So, a lot of things might happen and they’ll be afraid to come forward to talk to us. But, us having a bilingual officer it gives them a sense of protection or sense of trust that I can come and talk to this office,” Chief Walker said.

And, Bartels doesn’t take her new role lightly.

She said Spanish-speaking people often become targets of hate crimes simply because of language barriers.

She feels privileged to know she can be their voice.

“It means a lot. I mean, we have so many people out there that are victims and I’m just glad that I can be a part of helping them out as far as, you know, getting them justice or just in general helping them for whatever reason they might need that help,” she explained.

Officer Bartels just started her new role last Saturday and said she’s looking forward to building relationships with the people of Fultondale.

