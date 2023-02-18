FIRST ALERT: Clear but cold Saturday morning

LawCall
By Fred Hunter
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Minor flooding is expected to continue along portions of the Cahaba River through this afternoon and the Tombigbee River through early Wednesday afternoon.

With high pressure settling over the region, clearing skies and light winds the weekend begins with below freezing temperatures. A few high clouds may develop over Northwest Alabama and drift east through the day, but otherwise sunny conditions are expected with highs ranging from 55-60 degrees by afternoon.

The dry conditions will continue tonight and into the beginning of next week, and with the area of high pressure moving out of the region a more southerly wind flow will develop around a ridge of high pressure over the Gulf allowing temperatures to climb to around 70 degrees by Monday afternoon.

There could be a few showers along a warm front which is expected to develop to the north, but otherwise significant rain chances are not expected to return until Tuesday. The southerly wind flow will allow temperatures to warm to near 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon with this temperature trend continuing into Wednesday.

A stronger weather disturbance will move closer to the area by midweek but any threats for Severe Weather will remain west of the region. A weak cold front will move through the area by Thursday followed by cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

