LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Charity: Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Carter Center said Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spire Energy employee scam exposed
Warning to customers from Spire
Family says inmate's body temp dropped to 72 degrees
Local doctor explains death from hypothermia; amid allegations man froze to death inside Walker Co. Jail
Pell City Police believe two attempted home break-ins are linked with a TikTok challenge.
Police say TikTok challenge is linked to recent Pell City home break-in attempts
Lawyers for a former Walker County corrections officer say leaked surveillance pictures and...
Lawsuit: Ex-corrections supervisor sues Walker Co. Sheriff’s office, saying she was fired for leaking surveillance video
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center

Latest News

FILE - A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in New York's Central Park, Feb. 6,...
Flaco the escaped zoo owl can remain in the wilds of NYC
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Azerbaijani...
Top US, China diplomats meet amid tensions over balloon
Renovations at a historic theater uncovered a surprise item: A woman's purse that disappeared...
Woman’s lost purse returned to her 30 years later
Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Munich Security Conference about Russia's...
US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine