Alabama Attorney General questions state release of nearly 400 inmates; says majority are violent offenders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall is speaking out against the state’s release of hundreds of inmates in January, saying it will cause major consequences to local cities’ crime rates.

The state released almost 400 inmates, as required by a state law. Attorney General Steve Marshall said most of those inmates have violent criminal histories. One of his concerns is that there are not enough parole field officers to supervise this number of violent offenders all at once.

“We have never done this before,” Marshall said. “We have never had to supervise violent offenders in these numbers and my worry is the impact on the streets.”

Officials with the Board of Pardons and Paroles tells WBRC that field officers manage each offender on a case by case basis, and the target is each officer supervising under 85 offenders at one time. Officials said in Birmingham, the current caseload is 74 offenders for each officer.

“With violent offenders coming out, you would believe it should have a smaller ratio for that individual having to supervise violent offenders,” Marshall said. “We simply don’t have the staff, I believe, to be able to do that effectively. Violent offenders are more likely to reoffend, their more likely to reoffend faster, and at a higher level. Ankle monitors are going to tell you where they are. It doesn’t cause someone to prevent a crime, and ankle monitors are not staying on people throughout the stay of their supervision.”

Multiple recently released offenders have been re-arrested and Marshall said this is just creating a burden for sheriff’s and local law enforcement.

“Our concern has been particularly in cities like Birmingham and Mobile that have already dealt with violent crime rates that are obviously significant concerns, and we are releasing violent offenders back on the streets,” Marshall said. “I think it’s exacerbating the problem for local law enforcement.”

Even more inmates are scheduled to be released.

“We have got probably over 1,000 to1,200 coming between now and July, that our coming back on our streets, in numbers that we have never had to supervise in the past,” Marshall said. “By the time July gets here, it’s going to be upwards of 1,800 to 2,000 inmates. That’s a significant difference.”

Marshall said he has heard from legislators on the matter.

“I hear from legislators that they didn’t realize that it was going to be retroactive,” he said. “They didn’t realize the percent of violent offenders that are coming out.”

“My worry is the same as law enforcement and prosecutors around the state,” Marshall said. “I think at some point we have to have an honest conversation about criminal justice policy in this state. Do we have the resources to do it within the existing systems, if we don’t, how are we going to change it. Then, how can we do this to maximize public safety.”

Marshall said he is set to meet with many local county sheriffs early next week to talk about how this mass inmate release is impacting them.

Officials with the Board of Pardons and Paroles tell WBRC that they are recruiting new officers.

