Alabama Attorney General prepared to move forward if needed, as FBI investigates disturbing abuse allegations inside the Walker County Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is getting the first response from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to the disturbing allegations surrounding the death of inmate Anthony Mitchell.

Through the county’s attorney, the department said they immediately called state investigators after the death. The county’s attorney said the department is cooperating fully with the FBI’s investigation. They will wait on the conclusion of the investigation before commenting more.

The attorney says the department wants to extend its condolences to Mitchell’s family and they ask for your support and patience.

Right now, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is not involved in the FBI’s investigation, but if asked, he said he will review the findings.

“If we are asked to, we will review the investigation that is conducted to determine if there is any action that is necessary for us,” Marshall said. “We are prepared to move forward to the extend the investigation reveals it.”

Tony Mitchell was arrested by The Walker County Sheriff’s Office on January 12. He later died on the 26th. The lawsuit alleges he died from hypothermia after being placed inside a freezer inside the jail.

The purpose of the investigation is to lay out exactly what happened to Mitchell and whether any crimes were committed. Marshall said if so, his office will ensure appropriate actions are taken. He said they are also getting calls about the case.

“I’m not going to say it is complaints,” Marshall said. “We have had people call. To the extent that anybody has called, we always say ‘to the extent that you have any relevant information to the investigation, please share with the authorities,’ and that is what we have done here. What we are doing is directing anyone that has called us to the appropriate authorities doing the investigation and we allow them to vet any information that they receive.”

