What Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers believe is behind a surge in tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More and more of you are calling Crime Stoppers with tips that lead to arrests. This is putting money in your pockets, and the ‘bad guys’ behind bars.

Towards the end of 2022, Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers began to see a surge in tips. They took almost a thousand more calls last year versus 2021, and through January they are on pace to take even more.

“Last year we had over 5,500 calls come in on tips. That is a lot of tips, but already this year we have 502 just in January,” said Crime Stoppers Metro Alabama Executive Director Bob Copus.

The thing is they are not just taking calls, they are paying out tips.

“Robbery third, domestic violence strangulation, failure to appear for attempted murder, financial exploitation of the elderly, credit card fraud, robbery first, robbery first, theft of a motor vehicle, I mean these are what we paid in January. This is not someone turning someone in for selling a bag of marijuana. This is the crimes that are affecting our way of life,” said Copus.

Program Coordinator Ken Atkinson says investigators have told them the tips have had more meat to them here of late and he credits that to Crime Stoppers’ efforts raising awareness for victims and the community for stepping up.

“I think people have realized ‘hey, we need to get involved’. If we want our neighborhood to be a safer place, then we need to step up and be a part of that,” said Atkinson.

The organization is also planning an advocacy event in April designed to give a greater voice to those who lost their loved ones due to violent crime.

