UAB nurse helping families grieve with ‘Heartbeat in a Bottle’ gift

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Felicia Vaughn is a registered nurse at UAB working in the palliative care unit. She said her job can be emotional as many of the patients are taking their last breaths.

Last year, a patient of hers that was battling breast cancer had two young sons that were around her own kids age. She bonded with the husband and knew she needed to something to help them as they grieved the loss of their loved one.

She printed out a recording of her EKG, put it in a medicine bottle and gave it to the family. The idea came from a post she saw on Pinterest.

“I remember seeing a Pinterest of a nurse who had cleaned out a medicine bottle and had put the patients telemetry strip that they were hooked onto and put it in a bottle and I thought, we can do that,” said Vaughn.

She continued to make a Heartbeat in a Bottle for other families. To date, she has made 700 with the help of her co-workers. The EKG that goes in the bottle is tied to a string so it can be worn as a necklace. It also has the date and time of when the EKG was recorded attached.

One patient in particular was extremely touched by the kind gesture. KB Bush lost her mom in November but was blown away by the actions made by the staff during her mother’s time in palliative care.

“She (her mother) was all about kindness and I just feel like that entire experience, that kindness thy she carried with her her whole life, was pushed out into the world and reflected back at us,” said Bush.

Vaughn said people ask how they can donate to the project, but tells them no donations are necessary as making the keepsakes is something she does out of happiness.

“I don’t think I could stop making them now knowing how much happiness it has brought to people,” said Vaughn.

