Shooting investigation underway in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening in Forestdale.

Lt. Joni Money says deputies were called to the 100 block of Crabapple Lane.

The victim’s injuries, according to Lt. Money, are not life-threatening.

No suspect is in custody as of the time this story was published.

The sheriff’s office continues their investigation, but we’re told the shooting may have been domestic in nature as the victim and suspect are related.

