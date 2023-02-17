LawCall
Shelton State hosting Spring Preview Day on Saturday

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest community colleges invites the public to campus this weekend. It’s an invitation that allows the school to show perspective students everything it has to offer them.

Shelton State Community College hosts its Spring Preview Day this coming Saturday in Tuscaloosa. It gives prospective students a chance to see what Shelton State offers them when it comes to various programs. That includes nursing, automotive, modern manufacturing, among many others.

Guests can apply for admissions, financial aid and scholarships. There is even a drawing to win a full tuition scholarship to Shelton State. The big event gets underway Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at Shelton State’s Martin Campus. Check in starts at 9:45 a.m.

“Most importantly, what we’re trying to get the word out, not necessarily about Shelton State, but about the pathways students can take to have a livable wage in high demand areas,” according to TJ Smith, Shelton State’s Director of Recruiting.

Spring Preview Day is a free event open to the public, but you do need to register for it in advance if you’d like to attend. To register, visit this website.

For more information, visit this website.

