Police say TikTok challenge is linked to recent Pell City home break-in attempts

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City police think a dangerous and frightening TikTok challenge is happening in their area, adding two home break-in attempts this week are connected to something called the “door kick challenge.”

Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris says something could go tragically wrong in an instant and those doing the prank don’t understand.

In the TikTok challenge, someone kicks in a door to the beat of Kesha’s song “Die Young.” The trend started with people hitting or banging on college dorm rooms.

“Well that has obviously now morphed into people doing it in the community,” explains Chief Morris. “Our evidence clearly shows that this were some juveniles doing their version of the door kick TikTok challenge which is exceedingly dangerous.”

On Tuesday, the chief says they got reports of two separate attempted home break-ins in one area. They happened in the areas of Masters Road and Ranch Marina Road.

“One of our officers was very close and responded very quickly to one of the houses and there’s the front door kicked in,” he said. “He has a wife, a husband, and a young child there scared to death, right, thinking someone is in their home.”

Fortunately, nobody was inside but now the chief is warning about how dangerous the trend is.

“The likelihood of someone being hurt or a homeowner protecting themselves or their families is very serious when you’re kicking in their front door at dark and actually taking a couple steps into their home,” said Chief Morris.

He says taking part in such a challenge puts your life at risk.

“They are not aware of the consequences of their actions,” he said. “Both physical consequences of what could happen and transpire when you kick in somebody’s front door to the legal and judicial system that they’re going to be placed in for causing undue panic and quite frankly, scaring the life out of a poor family and their small child.”

Chief Morris says while nobody is in custody yet, they have an idea of who the suspects are. He adds they could end up charging them with criminal mischief and criminal damage to property.

