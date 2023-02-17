LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat
Spire Energy employee scam exposed
Warning to customers from Spire
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody

Latest News

Mike Vestal says he loves his 1966 Austin Healey Sprite.
Man says vintage car, family heirlooms damaged by rats at storage facility
Generic road closed
Interstate 65 closed in both directions near Cullman after roadway floods
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Court filings: Fox hosts didn’t believe 2020 election fraud claims
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
More questions than answers after President Joe Biden addressed this weekend's take down of 3...
Biden: White House creating new protocols for detecting flying objects