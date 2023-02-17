National Association of School Resource Officers details how SRO’s do more than keep schools safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the National Association of School Resources Officers said since the pandemic, they are seeing an increase of weapons and firearms being brought onto school campuses across the country. It’s also happened here in Alabama, with a gun being found in a Birmingham elementary school just last week.

Officials with the NASRO said they train their school resource officers to develop close relationships with students, parents, and teachers because it can provide valuable insight into the safety of the campus. But, the job is more than school safety. It’s also about mentorship.

School resource officers trained by the NASRO get a course in adolescent brain development. They are looking at developmental changes for kids, so they can understand how their brains are working, which can help an SRO de-escalate a dangerous situation.

Former SRO, Mo Canady, tells WBRC that the job is also about being an ally for students, by being another adult they can trust.

“When you have relationships with someone, it’s a lot easier to share information,” Canady said. “We see it happen with students and the SRO, teachers and the SRO, and parents. That can turn into very valuable intelligence.”

He said SRO’s are also using these relationships they’ve built with students and parents to try and prevent danger, before it’s at the school.

“We are hoping that if someone gets a text they are concerned about, or something comes across social media that alarms them, or maybe a parent sees something on their child social media, that they will make that call to their SRO,” Canady said.

Canady said SRO’s are also trained to spot signs of physical and sexual abuse in children, as well as human trafficking signs.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.