Man charged, accused of DUI in death of Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a woman stranded on the side of the road.

Court documents say Jairo Noe Antonio Hernandez was charged with manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old Porcha Patrice Williams. Hernandez is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

Police said Williams was driving on Elton B. Stephens Expressway North at the Highway 31 exit ramp on January 8 when her car broke down.

The Jefferson County Coroner said Williams got out of her car and was struck by another vehicle. The coroner says Williams died at the scene.

Court records say the warrant for Hernandez’s arrest was issued on February 7 and was served on February 10.

On February 14, Hernandez was released on a $30,000 bond and was immediately taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on a deportation hold.

Later that same day, it was requested his bond be revoked. That motion was granted by a judge.

