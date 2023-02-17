Interstate 65 closed in both directions near Cullman after roadway floods

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Interstate 65 is closed in both directions near exit 308 in Cullman County after the roadway was completely covered in water due to flooding, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to ALGO Traffic, all lanes are closed because the roadway is flooded.

No other details are available, but ALEA Troopers say the roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

