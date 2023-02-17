Heart Gallery Alabama: Jhirsoky & Avante

Jhirosky is 17 years old. He loves to be outside and is described as caring, with a good heart. Jhirosky is a hard worker. He enjoys fishing, watching TV and he loves to eat.

Avante is 14 years old. He likes to play both outside and inside, and he does well playing alone and with others. He enjoys playing with toy army men and toy cars. He enjoys drawing, doing arts and crafts, and playing with Legos.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

