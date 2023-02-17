FIRST ALERT: Breezy conditions, chilly temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Thankfully yesterday’s forecast was a bust. The severe weather never really materialized as initially thought, thanks to limited ingredients cutting off the threat for tornadoes. We ended up with a lot of rain developing, which also limited the instability needed to support strong storms. We will not complain because we are tired of the severe weather we’ve seen so far this year. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a cold front moving through the state. We are dealing with rain this morning, but most of the rain will be out of Central Alabama by 7 a.m. Behind the front, temperatures have been dropping into the 40s. We will likely see temperatures cool into the mid to upper 30s for areas north and west of Birmingham such as Marion, Walker, Fayette, Winston, and Cullman counties. It is also very breezy with winds coming in from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We should end up mostly dry today. A stray shower or even a few flurries will be possible before noon, but the best chance for that will remain north of I-20. I would plan for a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky today. Temperatures will likely hover in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon hours. It would not surprise me if parts of north Alabama stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-20 mph, it will likely feel like it is in the 30s. You’ll definitely want to wear your winter clothes today. Cloud cover and winds should slowly decrease this evening which will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. If you plan on being outside this evening, bundle up! We will likely cool into the mid to upper 30s by 8 p.m. with a partly cloudy sky.

Freezing Temperatures Saturday Morning: We want to give you a First Alert for freezing temperatures tonight. Make sure you bring your pets inside this evening so they can stay warm. We will likely see a mostly clear sky tomorrow morning with temperatures dropping off into the mid to upper 20s. We’ll start the weekend with a mostly sunny sky. Cloud cover will likely increase Saturday afternoon as a weak disturbance pushes into the Southeast. We will remain dry with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will come from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. Saturday evening will likely end up mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures cooling into the 40s.

Warmer Sunday: Sunday morning will end up slightly warmer thanks to a mostly cloudy sky. Cloud cover can act like a blanket and prevent temperatures from rapidly cooling. I think we’ll stay above freezing Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southerly winds will return Sunday afternoon allowing our temperatures to climb near or slightly above average. We’ll likely end up partly sunny Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. The weather will be nice for any outdoor activities this weekend!

Next Big Thing: The big story going into next week is the spring-like weather expected across the Southeast. There’s a good chance we will see temperatures climb 10-20 degrees above average. Our average high/low for the middle of February is 60°F/39°F. I think we’ll likely see highs climb into the lower 70s next Monday. By next Wednesday and Thursday, we could see temperatures climb into the lower 80s! Overnight lows could end up warmer than our average high temperatures. I think we’ll see lows in the low to mid 60s for the middle part of next week. A ridge of high pressure will keep us warm with only isolated rain chances possible. We’ll introduce a 20-30% chance for rain next Tuesday through Friday. Majority of the long range models keep most of the rainy weather along and north of I-20/59. Higher rain chances may end up farther northwest into parts of Missisippi, western Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas. I don’t see any organized threats for severe weather, so that’s good news. It will be unusually warm so be ready for pollen levels to rapidly increase. There’s a chance we could trend cooler and closer to average by next weekend, but confidence is very low this far out in time.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

