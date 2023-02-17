Experts say new and used car prices are slowly dropping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in the market for a new or used car, you could be in luck depending on the type of vehicle it is.

Experts say there is a shift happening in the market right now. Car prices are finally dropping and it all has to do with supply and demand.

For much of the pandemic, the cost for new and used cars rose dramatically because the demand was a lot higher than the supply.

Karl Brauer, an executive analyst with iSeeCars, says with high inflation and interest rates, fewer people are shopping for cars so the demand is dropping. Because manufacturers increased supply to match with the previous high demand, there are more vehicles and they are becoming less expensive.

Brauer says it all depends on the type of car, though, and even the season. He adds that in recent years, SUVs are more popular than sedans and minivans are sold more often in the spring and summer because families want them for trips.

“I think this downward trend we’ve seen in pricing for the last few months will continue in general,” said Brauer. “We always see a bit of an increase in car buying in the spring. We call it the Tax Return Car Buying Season because a lot of people use taxes and their tax returns to go out and buy another car. So I think what what we’ve seen is a drop in prices that may stabilize more so in the next maybe two months.”

Brauer thinks after tax season, car prices will drop even more but he doesn’t expect them to go back down to pre-pandemic levels. He recommends doing research to find the best deals in the market right now because there are some.

