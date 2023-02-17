LawCall
Aliceville weeks away from welcoming its first medical clinic

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Medical Center closed nearly three years ago, leaving thousands of people without local and basic medical care in the county. But one town has found a way to confront the lack of medical care.

Aliceville mayor Terrence Windham knew something needed to be done and done in quick order. He says he got busy on the recruiting trail and came up with the town’s first-ever medical clinic.

The area hit a speed bump when Pickens County Medical Center closed back in March of 2020, a move that troubled Rosetta Minor. Her family often used the hospital to receive medical treatments.

“We really do. We really miss the hospital,” said Minor.

Today she is feeling better about medical care, at least here in Aliceville where the town’s first and only medical clinic is just weeks away from opening for the first time.

“It’s a great thing,” Minor said. “It takes the pressure off the community as a whole and we’re looking forward to it.”

“I’m elated,” said Mayor Windham, who is also looking forward to the clinic opening.

Windham says he felt had no choice but to recruit a medical group to open a walk-in clinic after the county hospital shut its doors nearly three years ago when funding dried up.

“Whatley was the one that decided it wanted to come. This clinic will stabilize someone if they have a cut or a broken finger and send them off somewhere but this is not an emergency facility, per se,” said Windham.

The clinic should cut potential trips to Columbus, Mississippi or even Northport for this town of 2,400, according to the mayor.

Whatley Medical now has three clinics in Pickens County. Aliceville will be the third location.

“There will be physicians or mid-level practitioners who will handle this side of the clinic,” said Mayor Windham.

For Rosetta Minor, she is feeling good moving forward about basic medical care in Aliceville.

In a related medical matter, there remains an aggressive push by county leaders to re-open the Pickens County Medical Center. Even if it reopens, Mayor Windham says the new clinic here “isn’t going anywhere.”

