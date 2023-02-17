AAATC: Creole Chicken over Rice

AAATC’s Creole Chicken over Rice

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast

2 cups onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Pinch of salt and pepper

1/2 lb smoked sausage, sliced

1 can Rotel

1 cup flour

2 TBSP Creole Seasoning

4 TBSP olive oil

Directions:

Cook onions, peppers, celery, and garlic for about five minutes. Dip chicken in seasoned flour. Brown until cooked to 165 degrees. Add vegetables and Rotel. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Serve over rice. Enjoy!

