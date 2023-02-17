AAATC: Creole Chicken over Rice
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AAATC’s Creole Chicken over Rice
Ingredients:
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast
2 cups onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
Pinch of salt and pepper
1/2 lb smoked sausage, sliced
1 can Rotel
1 cup flour
2 TBSP Creole Seasoning
4 TBSP olive oil
Directions:
Cook onions, peppers, celery, and garlic for about five minutes. Dip chicken in seasoned flour. Brown until cooked to 165 degrees. Add vegetables and Rotel. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Serve over rice. Enjoy!
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.