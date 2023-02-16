LawCall
Woman killed in car crash on I-65 SB

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed in a car crash on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15.

Authorities identified her as 50-year-old Kimberly Dawn Mahaffey.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office says Mahaffey was the driver of a Toyota RAV4 that was involved in a wreck with a tractor-trailer. The incident happened on I-65 Southbound at the Mount Olive Road entrance ramp in Gardendale.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

