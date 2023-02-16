‘We’re very frustrated:’ New Birmingham crisis care center must delay opening because of lack of nurses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham crisis center is having to delay their opening set for next week because they can’t find enough nurses.

The Craig Crisis Care Center is a 16,000-square-foot facility, housing 32 recliners and 16 observations beds, which will provide services to stabilize and monitor those undergoing a mental-health or substance-use crisis and connect patients to community services.

“We had budgeted 14 RNs and 14 LPNs,” said JBS Mental Health Executive Director Jim Crego. “Today we have four RNs on our staff and two LPNs. We’re very frustrated with the failure to get these positions filled.”

Only six out of the 28 nursing position are filled and Crego says they can’t safely open the facility and care for the patients with such limited staff.

Once they can hire more nurses though, he says they will be able to help relieve other community resources like jails and emergency departments.

“Law enforcement is who brings the individuals in for those services because when there’s a crisis, 911 gets called,” he explains. “Law enforcement responds and typically they encounter that individual and they say, ‘I’ve got really two choices. I can take them to the emergency department where I’m probably going to wait for 8-to-12 hours with that person or take them to jail.’”

Without this crisis service available, more people could be headed to jail for petty crimes like public disturbance without getting the help they actually need.

Crego says at this point, they aren’t sure when they’ll be able to open the doors. It all depends on when they can get more nurses hired.

He says they are offering competitive wages and it’s an opportunity for someone to help build a community necessity.

Crego says they need at least six more RNs and a couple more LPNs to open at least part of the center to get started. For more information about the positions, visit JBS Mental Health Authority on Facebook.

