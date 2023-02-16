LawCall
UAB police chief, former head of Michigan State University Police, reflects on keeping UAB safe

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s current Police Chief, Darryl Green, is an alumnus and former Chief Of Staff at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. He also was head of the Lansing Police Department.

“I policed in that area for more than 26 years. So for me, the incident is very personal with family, and friends still left behind,” Green said.

Green joined UAB in 2022.

He said once he heard about the shooting on the MSU campus Monday that left three dead and five injured, he immediately began listening to scanners.

“From what I heard on the scanner, I think their response was highly effective, but my heart goes out to the loved ones impacted by this,” Green said.

Reflecting on his many years of training and how he plans to continue to keep UAB safe, Green said his doctoral dissertation was on active shooter preparedness, and it’s Important for the UAB community to remain diligent. The university is taking a holistic and technological approach to safety.

“Specific to technology, our management of electronic door locks. We have over 2,000 door locks that are monitored by our dispatch. We also have a more than 6,400 security cameras around campus, inside buildings,” Green explained.

The campus also has a robust emergency notification system, which includes direct call buttons to campus police - 100 of them illuminate in blue all over campus.

Green also says one of the best defenses is ongoing trainings to teach the entire community to speak up.

“Timely observation of a student or employee. That’s critical. So, trying to develop a high-level of trust with our community stakeholders so the flow of information about concerning behaviors, about a minute threats comes from our community campus is utterly important,” Green expressed.

UAB also has an app that turns your cell phone into a personal panic button and additional training resources.

Learn more about and access these and other safety resources at this link.

