LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow

The Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Harvest on Wednesday belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, according to credible sources.
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Harvest on Wednesday belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, according to credible sources.

U.S. military officials say that two people on board were killed in the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Hwy. 53, Jeff Road, Douglas Road and the highway stretch between Research Park Blvd. and Jeff Road will be closed tomorrow. These closures are anticipated into tomorrow afternoon.

Deputies have recommended traveling over to Hazel Green to use Pulaski Pike ir Hwy. 231/431 to get into Huntsville and Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana from Hwy. 53 to get to Madison.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) said the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

The following video was captured by a WAFF viewer’s doorbell camera when the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact and it is unknown how many people were on board but there were no survivors. No cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a...
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says there were no survivors in a helicopter crash Wednesday.(WAFF and WAFF viewer)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated that the evening traffic will experience heavy delays in the area of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. Everything south of Hwy. 53 to Jeff Road is closed.

MCSO Public Information Officer Brent Patterson confirmed that the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk. Burwell Road was closed and motorists are being detoured to Douglas Road until further notice.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest.

Team Redstone released the following statement on the crash:

Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.

Team Redstone

Alabama Representative Dale Strong posted a tweet sending his condolences to those who lost their lives in the crash.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Alexander Skowronski and Akshay Gaddamanugu bring light to a dark winter with Christmas gifts
Two Altamont students help send gifts to young refugees in Ukraine
Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit
Art Exhibit Opening: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll
Source: WBRC video
EPA: Landfill fire improving
Source: WBRC video
Update on Common Ground program