Trussville receives names for superintendent finalists

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Association of School Boards presented the Trussville City Schools Board of Education with five finalists to become their new superintendent Tuesday, Feb. 14. The board said they come from 29 applicants who applied last month.

This follows controversy in September about school threats involving a ‘death note’. The former superintendent, Dr. Patti Neill, resigned back in November. After choosing interim superintendent Frank Costanzo, the search began for a replacement with a targeted start date of April 10th.

Michael Warber, a consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards, said they are strong candidates.

“Of the applicants, we had four males, one female, all had superintendent experience, [with] the exception of one who is an assistant superintendent of a neighboring school system. Each of these candidates has wonderful local school and system experience. They know the importance of transparency, working with communities, student safety is a priority and that’s paramount to all,” Warber said.

When asked about the ongoing investigation into the ‘death note’ incident and former Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill, the board said they have not received word yet.

The interviews with the finalists will be recorded and shared when interviews are completed.

The candidates are Dr. John Barge from Kingston, Georgia, Dr. Kevin Maddox from Birmingham, Dr. Bart Reeves from Saraland, Dr. Holly Sutherland from Haleyville, and Mr. Charles (Tony) Willis from Florence.

You can view information about the candidates in the PDF below:

