LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Trussville receives names for superintendent finalists

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Association of School Boards presented the Trussville City Schools Board of Education with five finalists to become their new superintendent Tuesday, Feb. 14. The board said they come from 29 applicants who applied last month.

This follows controversy in September about school threats involving a ‘death note’. The former superintendent, Dr. Patti Neill, resigned back in November. After choosing interim superintendent Frank Costanzo, the search began for a replacement with a targeted start date of April 10th.

Michael Warber, a consultant with the Alabama Association of School Boards, said they are strong candidates.

“Of the applicants, we had four males, one female, all had superintendent experience, [with] the exception of one who is an assistant superintendent of a neighboring school system. Each of these candidates has wonderful local school and system experience. They know the importance of transparency, working with communities, student safety is a priority and that’s paramount to all,” Warber said.

When asked about the ongoing investigation into the ‘death note’ incident and former Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill, the board said they have not received word yet.

The interviews with the finalists will be recorded and shared when interviews are completed.

The candidates are Dr. John Barge from Kingston, Georgia, Dr. Kevin Maddox from Birmingham, Dr. Bart Reeves from Saraland, Dr. Holly Sutherland from Haleyville, and Mr. Charles (Tony) Willis from Florence.

You can view information about the candidates in the PDF below:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat
Source: WBRC video
Common Ground Conflict Resolution course expanding in Birmingham City Schools
First Alert Weather
Despite ‘weather fatigue,’ severe threat should be taken seriously
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Alabaster to vote on sales tax increase to help with city projects