LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(AP)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its “Full Self-Driving” system to fix problems with the way it behaves around intersections and following posted speed limits.

The recall came after U.S. safety regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla’s system responds in four areas along roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday on its website that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Spire Energy employee scam exposed
Warning to customers from Spire
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat

Latest News

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University men's basketball chaplain and school...
At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball
At 103, Sister Jean shares her life purpose
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
Teresa K. Woodruff, president of Michigan State University, gives an update on the conditions...
Improvements seen in those wounded, Michigan State president says