SEC announces 2023 Media Days schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Media Days has been called the unofficial start to the college football season and this year the conference’s 14 head coaches will kick things off on July 17 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Thursday when each coach is scheduled to appear on stage, beginning with LSU’s Brian Kelly on Monday, July 17.

Hugh Freeze returns to the stage of SEC Media Days, this time as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, on Tuesday followed immediately by Kirby Smart, who will be looking for the elusive championship threepeat with the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama head coach Nick Saban will start things off on Wednesday.

The full four day schedule is:

Date Team Coach Monday, July 17 LSU Brian Kelly Missouri Eliah Drinkwitz Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher Tuesday, July 18 Auburn Hugh Freeze Georgia Kirby Smart Mississippi State Zach Arnett Vanderbilt Clark Lea Wednesday, July 19 Alabama Nick Saban Arkansas Sam Pittman Florida Billy Napier Kentucky Mark Stoops Thursday, July 20 Ole Miss Lane Kiffin South Carolina Shane Beamer Tennessee Josh Heupel

