LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Samford Basketball defeats UNCG to take control of Southern Conference, Trendon Watford in town

By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Basketball with a big win over UNCG Wednesday night to take control of the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs had a special guest in the house for the victory!

The three-time state champ, Trendon Watford, was back in town supporting his high school coach, Bucky McMillan. The Portland Trail Blazer enjoying the “All-Star Break” in his home state.

The Mountain Brook alum spent time with the players and fans post game.

Watford signed a four-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Spire Energy employee scam exposed
Warning to customers from Spire
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat

Latest News

The Auburn University baseball team throws out the first pitch of the season Friday against...
The inside scoop on Auburn University baseball for the 2023 season with Nate LaRue
The Southeastern Conference is implementing new rules in an effort to speed up league games.
SEC implements new rules to speed up league baseball games
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury
Kevin Steele will return to the Crimson Tide coaching staff as defensive coordinator, and Tommy...
Alabama football officially announces new coaching staff hires