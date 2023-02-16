Samford Basketball defeats UNCG to take control of Southern Conference, Trendon Watford in town

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford Basketball with a big win over UNCG Wednesday night to take control of the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs had a special guest in the house for the victory!

The three-time state champ, Trendon Watford, was back in town supporting his high school coach, Bucky McMillan. The Portland Trail Blazer enjoying the “All-Star Break” in his home state.

The Mountain Brook alum spent time with the players and fans post game.

Watford signed a four-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.

