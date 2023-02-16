LawCall
Relative of Walker Co. inmate who allegedly froze to death in custody speaks

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A relative of the Walker County inmate who allegedly froze to death while in custody is calling for justice.

It comes right after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in the case.

Patty Mitchell is Tony Mitchell’s cousin on his father’s side. She said Toney took the recent death of his father hard and has been coping with grief.

It’s yet another loss for the family seeking justice for a death Mitchell says should not have happened.

Mitchell says Toney was a good person, and although cousins, he called her auntie. She became emotional while talking about the allegations that Walker County Jail staff abused Tony while he was in custody.

A lawsuit the family has filed claims Tony was likely placed in a restraint chair in some type of freezer and left for hours.

The court document goes on to say a doctor at the hospital said Mitchell’s body temperature was 72 degrees and believes he died from hypothermia.

“You don’t treat people like that. You just don’t. I don’t know how they could let him sit in the cell the way they did it,” Patty Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she hoped justice is served for Tony Mitchell.

