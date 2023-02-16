LawCall
Person killed in wreck on I-459 SB at Liberty Parkway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-459 Southbound at Liberty Parkway.

Irondale Fire Department says one person was killed.

The wreck occurred around 8 a.m.

Officials say it will be awhile before the scene is clear. Avoid the area if possible.

