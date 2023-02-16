Person killed in wreck on I-459 SB at Liberty Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-459 Southbound at Liberty Parkway.

Irondale Fire Department says one person was killed.

The wreck occurred around 8 a.m.

Officials say it will be awhile before the scene is clear. Avoid the area if possible.

