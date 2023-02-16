Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-20 EB shoulder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a man was struck by a vehicle while walking eastbound on the shoulder of I-20 Eastbound.

The incident occurred at the I-459 interchange at 3:05 a.m.

Authorities identified the pedestrian as 54-year-old Jonathan Allen Skinner.

Skinner was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

