Opelika High School employee arrested for soliciting a student

Opelika police
Opelika police
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested an Opelika High School faculty member for soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

According to police, on Feb. 8, OPD was notified by Opelika City Schools Administration that an incident occurred involving a student and faculty member. Detectives began an investigation which led them to Montre Learius Battle, 37, of Cusseta. As a result, battle was placed on administrative leave.

Today Battle was arrested and charged with a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19, a Class A misdemeanor.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

