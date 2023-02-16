LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One injured from gunshot wound in Collegeville

Birmingham Police Department unit. (Source: WBRC video)
Birmingham Police Department unit. (Source: WBRC video)(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Birmingham is being treated for a gunshot wound, Birmingham police said on Thursday.

Authorities said the condition of the adult male is unknown at this time.

The incident happened at 33rd Street and 33rd Avenue North in Collegeville

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat
Spire Energy employee scam exposed
Warning to customers from Spire
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody

Latest News

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
Opelika police
Opelika High School employee arrested for soliciting a student
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
BWW temporarily halts water shutoffs for delinquent bills due to severe weather
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat