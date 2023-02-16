Newk’s: Hot Honey Italian Pizza Recipe

Ingredients:

1 10 inch pizza dough

1 ½ ounce pizza sauce/marinara

3 ounces shredded mozzarella

3-4 ounces diced salami/pepperoni mixture

1 ounce sliced pepperoncini

Dash crushed red chili flakes

Drizzle hot honey

Recipe:

Heat oven to 425 degrees

Spread pizza dough out on pizza screen

Spread pizza sauce evenly to coat leaving approx. ¼ inch at crust edge

Spread mozzarella evenly to cover pizza sauce

Place salami/pepperoni mixture across entire surface

Place pepperoncini across entire surface

Place in preheated oven for approx. 8-12 minutes or until crust browns and cheese is bubbling

Remove from oven – sprinkle crushed red pepper flakes and drizzle hot honey drizzle for garnish

