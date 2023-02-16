Newk’s: Hot Honey Italian Pizza Recipe
Ingredients:
1 10 inch pizza dough
1 ½ ounce pizza sauce/marinara
3 ounces shredded mozzarella
3-4 ounces diced salami/pepperoni mixture
1 ounce sliced pepperoncini
Dash crushed red chili flakes
Drizzle hot honey
Recipe:
Heat oven to 425 degrees
Spread pizza dough out on pizza screen
Spread pizza sauce evenly to coat leaving approx. ¼ inch at crust edge
Spread mozzarella evenly to cover pizza sauce
Place salami/pepperoni mixture across entire surface
Place pepperoncini across entire surface
Place in preheated oven for approx. 8-12 minutes or until crust browns and cheese is bubbling
Remove from oven – sprinkle crushed red pepper flakes and drizzle hot honey drizzle for garnish
