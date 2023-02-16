Major capital improvements in the works for Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in downtown Carrollton will see some big projects underway, including work to make the ride smoother and keep them safter.

Three major projects are going on simultaneously, a combination of street work and an addition to the fire department, all totaling around $2.5 million.

Downtown Carrollton is going in all different directions and John Lee wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a great improvement for the city, for the community, and the county,” said Carrollton native John A. Lee.

“We’ve been very blessed here lately,” said Carrollton mayor Mickey Walker.

Walker says the three projects going on at the same time represent the largest capital improvement projects in recent memory. Two streets are getting repaved, new sidewalks with pavers with a particular focus for one segment of the population.

“They weren’t handicap accessible and they had gotten in real bad shape, so we applied for and got a grant to do that and we’re upgrading the whole area,” said mayor Walker.

The fire department is getting an expansion, and this is the very thing that appeals to people like John Lee the most. Once it’s completed, there’ll be enough room to have a drive-through vaccination clinic.

“When our hospital closed, we didn’t have a single place for vaccinations,” said mayor Walker.

“5 minutes. I can be here at the center and get my vaccination. Otherwise, it’s 45 minutes away to Tuscaloosa or Columbus, Mississippi,” said Lee.

Mayor Walker says state grants are making all this possible. No way, he says, any of this could be done with the city budget which averages around one-point-three a year.

“We’re getting things fixed. Beforehand, it wasn’t happening,” said Mayor Walker.

Things are coming together, brick by brick. It is happening and the mayor says more improvement projects are on the way, some of which he can’t talk about right now.

