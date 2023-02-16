LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Major capital improvements in the works for Carrollton

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in downtown Carrollton will see some big projects underway, including work to make the ride smoother and keep them safter.

Three major projects are going on simultaneously, a combination of street work and an addition to the fire department, all totaling around $2.5 million.

Downtown Carrollton is going in all different directions and John Lee wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a great improvement for the city, for the community, and the county,” said Carrollton native John A. Lee.

“We’ve been very blessed here lately,” said Carrollton mayor Mickey Walker.

Walker says the three projects going on at the same time represent the largest capital improvement projects in recent memory. Two streets are getting repaved, new sidewalks with pavers with a particular focus for one segment of the population.

“They weren’t handicap accessible and they had gotten in real bad shape, so we applied for and got a grant to do that and we’re upgrading the whole area,” said mayor Walker.

The fire department is getting an expansion, and this is the very thing that appeals to people like John Lee the most. Once it’s completed, there’ll be enough room to have a drive-through vaccination clinic.

“When our hospital closed, we didn’t have a single place for vaccinations,” said mayor Walker.

“5 minutes. I can be here at the center and get my vaccination. Otherwise, it’s 45 minutes away to Tuscaloosa or Columbus, Mississippi,” said Lee.

Mayor Walker says state grants are making all this possible. No way, he says, any of this could be done with the city budget which averages around one-point-three a year.

“We’re getting things fixed. Beforehand, it wasn’t happening,” said Mayor Walker.

Things are coming together, brick by brick. It is happening and the mayor says more improvement projects are on the way, some of which he can’t talk about right now.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat
Alexander Skowronski and Akshay Gaddamanugu bring light to a dark winter with Christmas gifts
Two Altamont students help send gifts to young refugees in Ukraine
Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit
Art Exhibit Opening: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll