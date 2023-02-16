LawCall
Jack’s Launches Multiple New, Limited-Time Menu Items

Jack's Family Restaurant - Cheesy Bacon Chicken Fingers
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) announced the launch of three new limited-time items. The craveable southern menu items include Loaded Cheesy Bacon Chicken Fingers, Loaded Cheesy Bacon Fries and Loaded Breakfast Tots.

Jack's Family Restaurant - Cheesy Bacon Chicken Fingers
Finger-licking good Loaded Cheesy Bacon Chicken Fingers are hand-breaded and fried before being covered in white cheddar cheese sauce and topped with bacon. Spice things up by ordering them Buffalo Style.

Jack's Family Restaurant - Loaded Cheesy Bacon Fries
The Loaded Cheesy Bacon Fries are piled high with Jack’s famous crinkle cut fries, warm melty cheddar cheese sauce and real bacon.

Jack's Family Restaurant - Loaded Breakfast Tots
Wake up your taste buds with their Loaded Breakfast Tots. These are no boring tots, they are loaded with scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese sauce, grilled peppers and onions, and your choice of bacon or sausage on top.

Hurry to Jack’s now through April 4 to get your fix of these deliciously cheesy limited-time menu items before they are gone.

