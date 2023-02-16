GRAPHIC: Mitchell family attorney shares insight in to the death of Tony Mitchell

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We are working to get more information on the disturbing accusations of abuse inside the Walker County Jail.

WARNING: Some of the images and videos in this case are disturbing and graphic.

Lawyers argue these leaked surveillance pictures and video show some of the abuse and neglect that led to Tony Mitchell’s death on Jan. 26.

The Mitchell family’s attorney is sharing additional insight on the case, even calling it “the worst case of inmate abuse I have ever seen.”

Attorney Jon Goldfarb says if not for former corrections officer Karen Kelly, this case would have been buried with Tony Mitchell.

Goldfarb is also representing Kelly in court and claims the Walker County Sheriff’s Office fired her for leaking surveillance video and images in this case.

In a statement he shared with us on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Goldfarb states, “There needs to be a federal statute requiring bystanders to report inmate abuse and providing statutory whistleblower protection to those who do.”

In the complaint, Goldfarb stresses the circumstances make it look like Mitchell was placed inside the freezer as punishment.

Again, at this time, there is no proof that Mitchell was placed inside a freezer unit.

A doctor’s note from the complaint states, “I am not sure what circumstances the patient was held in incarceration, but it is difficult to understand a rectal temperature of 72° F 22° centigrade while someone is incarcerated in jail. The cause of his hypothermia is not clear.”

Goldfarb has sent a letter to the Walker County Jail telling them to preserve all of their electronic recordings.

Goldfarb closed his statements by saying the videos and images he has seen in this case will haunt him forever.

