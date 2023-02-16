LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Go kits’ can come in handy during severe weather

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should think ahead whenever there is a threat of severe weather. That means keep important items within arms reach if you must leave your home in a hurry.

When there’s a chance for severe weather, you may not have as much time as you think if you need to go somewhere safer. Tuscaloosa County Deputy EMA Director Tamara Croom stressed that people should prepare ahead of any potential storm. That means you should have a severe weather plan if you need to leave your home.

Will you go to a friend or family members’ home, or maybe even a storm shelter? Croom suggests you should have a “go kit,” also known as a severe weather kit. You can pack it with things you may need when you’re away from home for an extended amount of time. That can include food, water, cash, medication, a flashlight, batteries, a portable cell phone charger, and even copies of important documents.

“And there is a high chance or probability we’ll go under a Tornado Warning. So now is the time to make sure you have your plan in place, to know what to do. Your ‘go kit’ is ready just in case you need to hunker down and prepare in case a tornado does arrive,” Croom explained.

Croom says think about what you might need to get by for as long as three days. So, go over your severe weather plan too.

If you think you’ll feel safer in a public storm shelter, ask your local EMA office where the shelters are and under what circumstances they’ll open.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Spire Energy employee scam exposed
Warning to customers from Spire
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Relative of Walker Co. inmate who allegedly froze to death in custody speaks
Lawyers for a former Walker County corrections officer say leaked surveillance pictures and...
Lawsuit: Ex-corrections supervisor sues Walker Co. Sheriff’s office, saying she was fired for leaking surveillance video
GRAPHIC: Mitchell family attorney shares insight in to the death of Tony Mitchell
Source: WBRC video
BFRS battling house fire at 4th Court West