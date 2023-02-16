‘Go kits’ can come in handy during severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You should think ahead whenever there is a threat of severe weather. That means keep important items within arms reach if you must leave your home in a hurry.

When there’s a chance for severe weather, you may not have as much time as you think if you need to go somewhere safer. Tuscaloosa County Deputy EMA Director Tamara Croom stressed that people should prepare ahead of any potential storm. That means you should have a severe weather plan if you need to leave your home.

Will you go to a friend or family members’ home, or maybe even a storm shelter? Croom suggests you should have a “go kit,” also known as a severe weather kit. You can pack it with things you may need when you’re away from home for an extended amount of time. That can include food, water, cash, medication, a flashlight, batteries, a portable cell phone charger, and even copies of important documents.

“And there is a high chance or probability we’ll go under a Tornado Warning. So now is the time to make sure you have your plan in place, to know what to do. Your ‘go kit’ is ready just in case you need to hunker down and prepare in case a tornado does arrive,” Croom explained.

Croom says think about what you might need to get by for as long as three days. So, go over your severe weather plan too.

If you think you’ll feel safer in a public storm shelter, ask your local EMA office where the shelters are and under what circumstances they’ll open.

