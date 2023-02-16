First Alert Weather Day: Possibility of severe storms Thursday afternoon, evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We have declared today, February 16, a First Alert Weather Day. We are forecasting the threat for severe weather across all of Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. The threat will likely begin in far west Alabama after 11 a.m. and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. The severe threat will likely end by midnight with widespread showers and thunderstorms continuing across the state in the early morning hours of Friday.

Hourly forecast. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center continues to show an enhanced risk (orange) - threat level three out of five - for the western half of the state. Areas in the enhanced risk could see damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, tornadoes, and large hail the size of quarters. Tornadoes that form today have the chance to become strong - EF-2 or greater in parts of west Alabama thanks to the combination of wind shear and an unstable air mass. The threat for severe weather in Central Alabama is slightly lower with a slight risk - threat level two out of five. Severe weather will remain possible, but the tornado threat will become more isolated with damaging winds up to 60 mph possible. Large hail can’t be ruled out in east Alabama too. Everyone in the state - no matter what threat level you are in - should be prepared for severe weather today. Don’t let your guard down.

We are starting out this Thursday morning cloudy and mostly dry. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover across the state with all of the active weather well to our west in parts of Texas and Arkansas. Tornado watches have already been issued for parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, western Tennessee, and parts of west Mississippi. Showers and storms are beginning to develop in parts of Louisiana and far west Mississippi. We could see storms develop late this morning in east Mississippi that will likely travel to the northeast. We moved our timeline slightly earlier for parts of Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties to 11 a.m. Our models are hinting at the potential for supercells to develop in Mississippi and spread into these areas around 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Severe weather will likely begin at 11 a.m. and end around 8 p.m. in west Alabama. This includes Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Pickens, Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties.

The threat will then impact areas along I-65 between 2-11 p.m. This includes Cullman, Blount, St. Clair, Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Etowah, and Talladega counties. The threat will then impact east Alabama between 3 p.m. to midnight. It includes Cherokee, Calhoun, Clay, Coosa, Cleburne, Randolph, and Tallapoosa counties. We are looking at a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will come from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Thursday evening. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon and evening. Make sure you have a plan in place and know where to go if a tornado warning is issued. I am expecting widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms this evening after 5 p.m. Please be very careful driving home in this weather. If a tornado warning is issued while you are driving, it is recommended to pull over and find shelter in a sturdy building. I think the big threat tonight will be heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding. Rainfall totals could add up to 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama. It will not surprise me if we find locations recording over 2″.

Thursday night. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

First Alert for Colder Air Friday: Most of the rain should move out of Central Alabama by 7 a.m. on Friday. Northwest winds will pick up at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will likely drop quickly with most of us waking up in the upper 30s and lower 40s tomorrow. As dry and cold air moves in, we can’t rule out the chance for flurries for areas north and west of I-20/59. No issues are expected as temperatures remain above freezing. We’ll likely see a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow morning with clouds slowly decreasing during the day. Highs will end up below average with most of us in the mid to upper 40s. It’ll be a breezy and chilly day so make sure you wear warm clothing tomorrow. If you have any Friday evening plans, bundle up! Temperatures will likely drop into the 30s with decreasing wind. I would make sure you bring your pets inside tomorrow evening so they can stay warm.

Weekend Forecast: The good news about this weekend is that we’ll stay dry and quiet. It’ll be very cold Saturday morning with widespread mid to upper 20s. We should see a mostly sunny sky for the first half of Saturday. Clouds will likely increase late in the day, but we should remain dry. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 50s. Sunday will likely start out mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures in the mid 30s. We should end up with a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Above Average Temperatures Next Week: Next week’s weather pattern is showing temperatures well above average. We could start next week off with highs in the lower 70s. High temperatures may end up warmer in the mid to upper 70s next Tuesday through Thursday. It would not surprise me if a few locations warm into the lower 80s. Long-range models are showing a few disturbances developing and producing showers and storms across the region. With plenty of warm air, we will have to monitor the threat for strong storms next Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll focus on next week’s weather once we get through today and tomorrow.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Thursday and stay weather aware.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.