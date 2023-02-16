LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Despite ‘weather fatigue,’ severe threat should be taken seriously

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has seemed this year that, after the Christmas-time cold snap, it’s been one round of potential severe weather after another. Many are feeling tired or fed up, but Thursday’s severe weather risk should be treated like any other – seriously.

It’s important for people to remember they only have seconds to make those final preparations which can be the difference between life and death.

WBRC First Alert Meteorologists say usually during the seasonal changes is when we see a lot of severe weather threats. However, right now we are experiencing an unusual weather pattern that’s not typical for January and February.

In fact, according to WBRC Meteorologist Fred Hunter, we set a record that goes back to 1950 for the number of January tornadoes in this area.

Hunter said start preparing now with charged mobile devices, multiple ways to get weather information like the WBRC First Alert Weather app, a battery powered radio, a flashlight, and know your safe areas.

“A thunderstorm can of course spawn a tornado,” he said. “So everyone across the state, from basically the Mississippi line to the Georgia line, should stay weather alert tomorrow particularly.”

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day so make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts, including the First Alert Weather app, available on Apple and Android devices.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat
Source: WBRC video
Common Ground Conflict Resolution course expanding in Birmingham City Schools
Trussville superintendent search down to five
Trussville receives names for superintendent finalists
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
Alabaster to vote on sales tax increase to help with city projects