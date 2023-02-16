Despite ‘weather fatigue,’ severe threat should be taken seriously

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has seemed this year that, after the Christmas-time cold snap, it’s been one round of potential severe weather after another. Many are feeling tired or fed up, but Thursday’s severe weather risk should be treated like any other – seriously.

It’s important for people to remember they only have seconds to make those final preparations which can be the difference between life and death.

WBRC First Alert Meteorologists say usually during the seasonal changes is when we see a lot of severe weather threats. However, right now we are experiencing an unusual weather pattern that’s not typical for January and February.

In fact, according to WBRC Meteorologist Fred Hunter, we set a record that goes back to 1950 for the number of January tornadoes in this area.

Hunter said start preparing now with charged mobile devices, multiple ways to get weather information like the WBRC First Alert Weather app, a battery powered radio, a flashlight, and know your safe areas.

“A thunderstorm can of course spawn a tornado,” he said. “So everyone across the state, from basically the Mississippi line to the Georgia line, should stay weather alert tomorrow particularly.”

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day so make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts, including the First Alert Weather app, available on Apple and Android devices.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.