Common Ground Conflict Resolution course expanding in Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Common Ground program designed to bring conflict resolution tools to your children in Birmingham City Schools is now expanding. This semester is the first where the course is being offered to young women.

Right now the pilot expansion program is only in five schools but the hope is that a successful semester will allow the city and municipal court to expand the course to all female students in BCS.

“This program is a game changer,” said Common Ground Program Community Coordinator Awalski Moore.

Female students at Putnam Elementary are among the first group testing the conflict resolution program in the city. Each lesson has students participate in written and verbal discussions working to build conflict resolution tools like self-reflection and communication.

The community coordinator for the Common Ground Program telling us that disciplinary action and suspensions are down for the students selected to participate and that the coach’s continued presence has been key in building trust.

“It started off a little rough, but the more and longer the program has gone on, the consistency with the same group of young men has began to manifest,” said Moore.

Presiding Municipal Judge Andra Sparks is thrilled with the program’s progress, and hopes, with continued collaboration from BCS, and the city, to expand the program even further.

“The plan is to finish the pilot this semester and then next year we will have cohorts for men and young girls in every middle and high school in Birmingham,” said Judge Sparks.

Judge Sparks and his team are already beginning to work on a conflict resolution curriculum for elementary students. He stresses it will be a different way of engagement, perhaps integrating more technology to help students better learn conflict resolution tools.

