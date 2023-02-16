Carrollton Mayor pins hopes of hospital reopening on Alabama legislature

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A west Alabama mayor hopes this will be the year when things will begin to turnaround for the Pickens County Hospital. The hospital has been closed for a couple of years now due to lack of funding.

Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker hopes to gain traction with the Alabama legislature when lawmakers reconvene in March.

Walker says it will take about $10 million to bring the medical center up to code, and probably another $1 million or so to get it running. The mayor is not alone in believing Pickens County can no longer afford to have a hospital remain closed when you consider those who need medical care often have to travel to Columbus, Mississippi, or Tuscaloosa.

Compounding the challenge for the mayor is the fact that hospitals are open are losing money.

“Yeah, I am very concerned about that because the reason the hospital closed the first time is because people quit using it. They’ve got to understand, it we get this thing back open people have got to support it because that’s what’s killing all the hospitals. We’ve got to have the people’s support. Once we get it open, if they don’t use it it’ll shut back down,” said mayor Walker.

Mayor Walker says if the county is successful in getting the $10 million, it will take about a year to renovate the hospital and then they’ll proceed with the getting the ‘Certificate of Need,’ a necessary document to reopen the medical center.

