Birmingham PD searching for suspect accused of theft, kidnapping & escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says they are searching for a man involved in multiple crimes.

According to police, 27-year-old Ronald Troy Harris is wanted for Theft of Property 1st degree ($20,000 bond), Kidnapping ($10,000 bond), and Escape ($15,000 bond).

Harris is approximately 5′8″.

If you have any information about Harris’ whereabout, call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

