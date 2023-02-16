LawCall
BFRS battling house fire at 4th Court West

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a house fire in the 1300 block of 4th Court West.

The fire chief says crews are actively working to get the fire under control.

We will update this story when more information is available.


