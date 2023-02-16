BFRS battling house fire at 4th Court West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene of a house fire in the 1300 block of 4th Court West.

The fire chief says crews are actively working to get the fire under control.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.