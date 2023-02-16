Alabaster to vote on sales tax increase to help with city projects

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders could soon ask shoppers to pay a little bit more in sales taxes, saying a one cent increase is needed in order to finish paying for several projects.

City officials are calling it Project Fast Forward.

City Administrator Brian Binzer said that in the last year, the city noticed they were falling behind on critical projects like a new recreation center, library and public safety enhancements.

“That is a critical need that we get folks to the hospital within minutes and not within an hour,” Binzer said. “So, we are really concerned about that and trying to address those needs.”

A public hearing is set for February 27 to consider the one cent increase, bringing the city’s sales tax from nine cents to ten.

“That would be May 1 assuming that the council were to approve this,” Binzer said.

The city is currently operating off three cents with five going to the state and county and one for the city school district.

“Each penny brings in about $7 million, so we operate off of the $21 million,” Binzer said. “The extra penny, if the council move forward with this on the 27th, will then go to a vast majority of these capital projects.”

City officials want these projects to happen now, but if the tax doesn’t pass they will continue to work on these projects, but they said they could take several years to complete.

