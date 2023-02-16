LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

At least one person has died following a shooting at an El Paso shopping mall.
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Four people were shot Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Source: WBRC video
Major capital improvements in the works for Carrollton
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe