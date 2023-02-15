Youth in Service Awards to help students build their future toward a path of success

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The annual Youth in Service Awards hosted by YouthServe will be held on April 21. The awards highlight students between sixth and 12th grade that are making an impact in their community through service.

Last Spring, senior Carrington Hodge walked away as the winner of the Advocacy and Awareness award. Throughout 2022, she worked on an educational website titled “Unmasked: the Simone Project.”

“It’s focusing on educational resources that are highlighting minorities. Whether that’s race religion or gender,” said Hodge.

Since winning the award, Hodge has participated in the Distinguished Young Woman Program where she won another community service award and recently learned she was accepted into Vanderbilt as a Chancellor Scholar.

“It’s all coming together and I can truly say that this award has helped so much in soaking the confidence I needed to continue on continuing my work,” said Hodge.

Now she is encouraging all students to get involved with community service and the Youth in Service Awards.

Students between sixth and 12th grade are eligible to apply. There are three awards, Advocacy and Awareness, Creative Service and Overall Impact. The project must have been completed in the last two years. A panel of independent educators judge the projects and chose the winners.

Applications close Thursday, February 16 and can be found here.

